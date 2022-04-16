Clouds stick around this afternoon

Rain is likely late Sunday through early Monday afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers and storms will end for the most part by the early afternoon hours today. The clouds will stick around. More rain is expected late Sunday through Monday afternoon. Dry weather will return to the area Tuesday. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the 80s.

The weekend has started off cloudy and wet. Showers will continue to move through the area, but most of the rain will decrease by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the middle 70s later today.

The clouds will likely stick around overnight. Low temperatures will be in the middle 50s to lower 60s Easter morning. It will be partly to mostly cloudy Sunday.

Highs will be in the middle 70s. There will be a small chance for a few showers later in the afternoon, but the rain chances will increase after sunset. Showers will be likely overnight Sunday into Monday. Some heavy rainfall will be possible early Monday too.

The rain will linger into the afternoon hours of Monday. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures cool. Highs will likely only top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Forecast models have the Midlands picking up between 1.75” to 1.0” of rain through Monday afternoon.

High pressure will build back into the area Tuesday, this will be the dominate feature over the region through Friday.

High temperatures will gradually increase through the workweek. High temperatures will return to the lower to middle 80s.