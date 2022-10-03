Cloudy, cool with some light rain today

Severe weather is possible early Saturday morning. A hard freeze is expected Sunday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers will continue to be possible through the end of the workweek. A strong cold front will move through the area early Saturday morning. This will bring us a chance for severe weather. It will be windy and cooler Saturday afternoon. A hard freeze is possible early Sunday.

Light rain, drizzle will continue to impact the area today. Skies will be overcast. High temperatures will only be in the lower to middle 50s this afternoon.

Skies will remain cloudy tonight. There will be a few isolated light showers. Low temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 40s Friday morning.

There may be a few breaks in the clouds Friday. Some light rain will be possible, but most of the shower or storm activity will be early Saturday morning. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s for the last day of the workweek.

The chance for rain will increase Saturday morning as a strong cold front approaches the area. Showers will be likely along with some storms. The storms could be strong or even severe.

The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts, but there will also be a tornado threat. Flooding is not a concern since the storms will be moving fast. Large hail is not expected either.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Midlands under a slight risk of severe weather for late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The cold front will bring in much-cooler air. Temperatures will be in the dropping through the day on Saturday and it will be very windy with gusts above 40 mph.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the middle 20s Sunday morning. A freeze watch is likely to be issued for Saturday night through Sunday morning. The record low Sunday is 20° set in 1998.