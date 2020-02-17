This weekend was chilly and certainly ended on a soggy note. Many locations across the Midlands saw just over a quarter of an inch of rain on Sunday.

Monday started off foggy. The clouds will linger throughout most of the day with the sun peaking out at times.

Temperatures will be warmer Monday than they were over the weekend. Highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s across the Midlands.

The dry weather will not last long. The chance for rain returns overnight Monday into Tuesday morning as a cold front approaches from the west.

A few light showers are possible Monday night, with some heavier rain expected throughout the day on Tuesday.

Temperatures Tuesday will remain warm thanks to increased cloud cover and a surge of warm air ahead of the front. Lows Tuesday will be near 50° with highs Tuesday afternoon in the upper 60s.

WLTX

The front is forecast to move through South Carolina late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Temperatures will fall throughout the day Wednesday, with morning temperatures near 60° and afternoon temperatures dropping into the 40s.

The chance of showers remains through Wednesday and into Thursday as another disturbance moves across the Southeast.

At this point, the forecast remains an all rain event across the Midlands.

Rain totals by the end of the week will range between an additional 0.75" to 1.50".

WLTX

Friday and the weekend will be dry but temperatures will be quite cold behind the front. Lows will be below freezing with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.