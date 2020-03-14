COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week was feeling more like summer than spring across the Midlands. This weekend temperatures will be more seasonable with the chance of rain returning for the next week.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with mild temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s across the area. A few locations may even reach 70°.

A cold front pushed through the Midlands early Saturday, shifting winds out of the northeast and ushering in some cooler air for the next few days.

Lows Sunday morning will be mild due to the cloud cover. Many places will only drop into the low to mid 50s.

Another front will move through the area Sunday, bringing the chance for showers throughout the day and keeping temperatures below normal.

The day will not be a washout, but scattered showers are likely throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the low 60s.

The chance for rain will continue throughout the work week as a series of disturbances push through the Southeast. Similar to Sunday, no one day will be a washout, but the chance will be there every day.

Rain totals over the next week will be low, with areas in the Midlands receiving between 0.25" and 0.75" of rain over the next 7 days.

Temperatures will remain cool on Monday with lows in the mid 40s and highs nearing 60°.

Highs will climb back into the 70s by the end of the week.\

Long term, temperatures will remain above average. The 6-10 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center places the Midlands under a 90% chance of seeing above average temperatures between March 19 and March 23.

