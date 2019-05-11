COLUMBIA, S.C. — The warm temperatures and comfortable weather in the Midlands this week is about to take a tumble as a cold front drops temperatures well below average for the weekend.

Tuesday will be warmer than normal with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70s across the region. A weak front moving through the Southeast on Tuesday will bring a small chance for an isolated shower through the afternoon time.

Conditions will dry out for most of Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures right around 70°. Lows both mornings will be in the upper 40s.

A strong cold front will move through the Southeast Thursday night, bringing some showers overnight as well as an arctic air mass that will provide a major temperature cool down.

A few showers are possible through Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday will struggle to reach the mid to upper 50s as skies clear behind the front.

Lows Saturday morning will be back near the freezing mark with highs only in the mid-50s. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday, making for a nice day despite the cold temperatures.

Sunday will be fairly similar with temperatures starting around freezing and warming up to around 60° in the afternoon.

This upcoming chilly weekend is not going to be the only cold weather in the forecast for the Midlands. Looking long term, the Climate Prediction Center places most of South Carolina under a 40% to 50% chance of seeing below average temperatures from November 12th to November 19th.

