COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a rainy start to Sunday as a cold front moved through the region, skies quickly cleared and temperatures rose into the upper 60s and even 70° in some places.

The mild temperatures will not last long. Cold air behind the front will continue to funnel into the Midlands for the start of the week. Temperatures Monday morning will start off in the low 40s with highs Monday afternoon in the low to mid 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Monday will remain breezy as well due to the cold air moving into the area. West winds will be 10 to 15 mph with gusts closer to 25 to 30 mph possible.

The entire Midlands remain under a Lake Wind Advisory through Monday at 7 pm due to the gusty winds and rough chop on area lakes.

Tuesday morning will begin even colder, with lows in the low 30s. The day will be sunny with highs reaching the mid 50s.

The middle and later parts of the week will be more seasonable. With lows in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the low 60s. Sunshine will remain across the area for Wednesday and Thursday.

There is a small chance for a shower or two on Friday as the next system travels east. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Friday and into the weekend.