COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend started off cold across the Midlands with low temperatures Saturday in the 20s for many locations. The cold temperatures will continue through the afternoon, with highs on Saturday only reaching the mid to upper 50s.

The cold weather is all due to an area of high pressure with a northerly wind filtering in arctic air to the eastern half of the United States.

Sunday morning will start off cold as well with temperatures back in the upper 20s to low 30s. A shift in the winds to a more southerly flow on Sunday will help bring temperatures a little higher than on Saturday, with highs topping out in the mid 60s.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week, with lows in the 40s and highs around 70°.

A cold front will move through the Midlands on Tuesday, bringing a few showers throughout the day and dropping high temperatures to around the 60° mark. Behind the front a strong arctic air mass will funnel in much cooler air for the end of the week.

Lows Wednesday and Thursday morning are forecast in the upper 20s with highs both days only reaching the mid to upper 40s.

WLTX

There is a chance for rain again at the end of next week as another system pushes through the area.

Looking at the long term temperature trend in the Southeast, it appears the winter-like temperatures will remain. The 6 to 10 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC), which spans from November 14th to the 18th, shows an 80% probability of below average temperatures for a majority of the Deep South. Most of the Midlands are under a 70% chance of having below average temperatures.

High temperatures are typically in the upper 60s in the Midlands in the middle of November.

WLTX