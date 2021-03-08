Heavy rain expected today, could create flash flooding

Heavy rain will continue this morning. A few storms will be capable of producing localized flooding in some spots in the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Weather Prediction Center has placed the South Carolina midlands under a risk for flash flooding on Tuesday.

The risk for flooding is “marginal” for the western Midlands and “slight” for the area along the I-20 corridor. A slight risk is a level higher than marginal. The Weather Prediction Center’s marginal risk means there is a 5-10% chance for flooding within 25 miles, and slight means there is a 10-15% chance for flooding within 25 miles. The risk for flooding today will be highest along the coast.

The Weather Prediction Center has determined the chance for rain induced flooding for our coastal counties today is greater than 20%.

A slow moving storm system is parked over South Carolina on Tuesday morning delivering widespread clouds and showers with the potential for isolated thunderstorms. The stationary front will act as a conveyor belt for rain clouds, which means we will see storms build over the same areas throughout the day bringing pockets of excessive rain. Rain will be widespread in the morning and more scattered in the afternoon, but soaking downpours are possible until after sunset.

An inch of rain is expected for much of the Midlands with locally 3 inches of rain in spots. This will all depend on where the heaviest rain sets up today.

The stationary front will move off the coast and have less energy on Wednesday. Still, skies on Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and there is a chance for an on and off shower, especially farther east. There is a marginal risk for localized flooding on Wednesday for parts of the eastern Midlands and a slight risk along the immediate coast.

The front will stay nearby on Thursday and Friday bringing a higher chance for clouds and rainfall than normal.