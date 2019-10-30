COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina may be in for a not-so-sweet Halloween treat Thursday, as severe storms are possible across much of the state late in the day.

A strong cold front is moving through the region, and the greatest risk in the Midlands will be during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Halloween will start off overcast and dry with some peeks of sunshine, but as the cold front moves closer, the chance for storms will increase.

Before the rain moves in, temperatures will be unseasonably warm. Look for highs in the lower to middle 80s.

The record high for Halloween in Columbia is 88 degrees. This was set in 1950. The wettest Halloween on record was in 1988 when the Columbia airport received 2.25" of rain.

Our in-house forecast model brings the active weather into the eastern Midlands around 5 PM Thursday. If you are going to be trick-or-treating, pay close attention to the weather Thursday evening.

As the thunderstorms move through, some of the storms could be strong or even severe. Most of the Midlands is under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday.

The greatest risk from severe weather will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Areas highlighted in the "slight risk" category (in yellow) have a 15% chance of seeing damaging winds within 25 miles.These storms are also capable of producing frequent lightning and damaging wind.

The storms will move from west to east. The activity should move out of the Midlands by 9 or 10 PM.

The weather behind the cold front will be much cooler. Sunshine is expected on Friday with morning lows in the 40s with 30s in spots. Afternoon highs will only reach the 60s on Friday with even cooler weather next week.