Clouds and sun today, windy Wednesday

A few isolated showers will be possible this afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There will be a mix of sun and clouds today. Some isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon hours. Wednesday will be windy. Thursday will be unseasonably cool.

Today started off chilly. Low temperatures were in the middle to upper 40s for most of the Midlands. Our average low is closer to 52° for this time of the year.

There will be some sunshine and clouds this afternoon. A few showers will be possible later today, especially in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Wednesday will be sunny and windy as a cold front pushes through the area. Rain is not expected, but it will be windy. Winds will be out of the west at 15 to 20 mph with some stronger gusts. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.

It will be much cooler Thursday. Temperatures are expected to fall into the middle to upper 30s. There no advisories in effect now, but that may change for Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly sunny and unseasonably cool with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Friday will be a little warmer under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.