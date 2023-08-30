x
Columbia to open Rapid Shelter during Hurricane Idalia

Due to heavy rain forecast, the city is opening shelter Wednesday night for those needing a dry place to sleep

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is opening the City's Rapid Shelter Overflow this evening due to the heavy rainfall expected as Idalia passes through the Midlands.

For those wanting a dry space to sleep Wednesday night, transportation to the shelter will begin at The COMET Central station at the corner of Sumter and Laurel streets at 2-3 p.m. No one will be allowed to walk to Rapid Shelter Columbia, you MUST ride the Route 7 bus.

You can access services online or by calling Customer Care at (803) 545-3300. Updates will be provided at the City of Columbia website, www.columbiasc.gov

Check the latest forecast at wltx.com.

