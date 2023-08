Because of near record high temperatures, the transit company will be distributing free water bottles to customers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Due to almost record high temperatures forecast for Friday, The COMET and its prime contractor RATP Dev will be handing out free bottles of water to customers at two downtown stops.

Riders at The COMET Central Hub at the corner of Sumter and Laurel streets and at The Horseshoe at USC can get bottled water starting at 11:30 a.m. until the supply runs out.