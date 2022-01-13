Winter storm watch issued for three Midlands counties ahead of potential weather this weekend

Rain is expected throughout the day on Sunday, but a period of icy conditions or sleet is possible in parts of the Midlands on Sunday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A winter storm watch has been issued for three Midlands counties in advance of potential wintry weather this weekend.

The watch is in effect from late Saturday night until late Sunday night for Newberry, Fairfield, and Kershaw Counties. The watch means those areas are at risk for up to two inches of snow or up to a quarter inch of ice.

The main risk for wintry weather in the Midlands of South Carolina is Sunday. Rain is expected to be the primary precipitation type - and it will be heavy - but temperatures will be marginally cold enough for sleet or icing in the Midlands on Sunday morning. Snow is not expected for the Midlands, but a few novelty flakes can mix in early on Sunday as the storm arrives or on the back end of the storm on Sunday evening.

A large and complex winter storm system is still several days, and more than two-thousand miles, from the South Carolina Midlands. As of Thursday morning, the storm system was passing over the Pacific Northwest. The system will redevelop east of the Rockies on Friday and then track over the Gulf Coast states through Saturday. South Carolina will start to feel the impacts of this system on early Sunday morning, and the effects will linger throughout the day.

High confidence in storm timing, lower confidence in the extent of the ice threat

There is still more fine tuning needed for Sunday's forecast as we get closer to the event, but there are already several details we are confident about with this storm. Models have been consistent with the timing of the storm’s arrival. We have high confidence that Sunday will be a messy day. We have reasonable confidence that the risk for snowflakes are limited in the Midlands. This is because models are showing a layer of warm air aloft, which will melt the snowflakes before they fall close to the ground.

There is still uncertainty about the extent of the ice threat on Sunday morning because of inconsistencies between models regarding the spread of below freezing temperatures. With warm air higher up, it will be difficult to get snow in the Midlands, but temperatures could be near or below freezing near the ground across the Midlands. This will result in icy conditions in the form of freezing rain or sleet instead of snow. Freezing rain falls like typical raindrops but these drops freeze on contact with any surface that’s below freezing.

Latest model trends for Sunday:

GFS: Rain for the Midlands & limited winter weather for most of SC. However, big ice threat toward Charlotte.

EURO: Keeps warm air aloft so no snow for Midlands, but plowable for upstate & NC, and very icy for Midlands along I-20.#SCwx #NCwx pic.twitter.com/WS92sUKosd — Alex Calamia (@AlexCalamiaWx) January 13, 2022

The latest model trends present two scenarios

The Thursday morning guidance from the GFS continues to trend warm enough for all rain all day in most the Midlands. Snowfall with the GFS model projection is limited to Upstate South Carolina and toward western North Carolina. The GFS guidance has backed out on the extent of the ice threat, but indicates a major icing risk is possible north of Chester county toward the Charlotte area. The GFS model may be underestimating the availability of cold air and therefor underestimating the icing risk; however the model guidance has been consistent which gives us increased confidence in this outcome.

The European model is trending much colder, with a major ice risk in the western and northern Midlands. Even the comparatively colder EURO model brings enough warm air aloft to keep the Midlands mainly snow free. The ice threat with this model projection happens over the course of Sunday morning and includes the entire I-20 corridor and points west and north.

The European model also considers the opportunity for enough cold air to bring some snow to our western counties with significant, plowable snow for the upstate and Charlotte metropolitan area. However, we’re paying attention to the model trends, and this model is trending warmer than the projections we saw for this storm on Wednesday morning’s model run.

Takeaways for now

With multiple scenarios still on the table, it’s important to keep a close eye on the forecast, for the I-20 corridor and north and westward. Wintry weather is not expected closer to the I-95 corridor, so confidence is higher for an all rain event in the eastern Midlands.