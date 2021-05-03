Cool, dry weather through the weekend

Temperatures will be on a warming trend starting Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will be a little cooler than normal over the next few days, but rain is not in the forecast.

Thursday was sunny and mild. Highs were in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the Midlands.

Today started off cool. Lows were in the middle 30s to lower 40s.

A few clouds will be possible today. High temperatures will be a little below normal. Temperatures will top out in the lower 60s during the afternoon hours.

The clouds will continue to increase this evening and tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A few more clouds may move through the area Saturday as a weak system passes to our south. Highs Saturday will be a little cooler. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 50s.

Temperatures will begin to moderate on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Temperatures will be on the increase for the new workweek.

Monday will be sunny and seasonable with highs in the middle 60s. It will be even warmer Tuesday with temperatures climbing to near 70 degrees.

The warming trend will continue Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

This warmer-than-normal trend looks like it will continue through at least mid-March. The Climate Prediction Center is indicating warm conditions for South Caroling through March 18.

Pollen Levels: