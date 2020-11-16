Cool, dry weather for the workweek

Rain is not expected over the next seven days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will continue to control our weather. Temperatures will be at or a little below normal through mid-week. A warming trend will begin late in the week.

A cold front moved through the area Sunday. It was a very breezy and warm end to the weekend. High temperatures were in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday started off chilly. Lows dropped in the middle and lower 40s for many areas across the Midlands.

This afternoon will be sunny, dry and seasonable. Highs will be in the middle 60s later today. Our normal high is 67° and our normal low is 42° this time of year.

Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 60s.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air move into the region late Tuesday. High temperatures Wednesday may only top out in the middle to upper 50s.

This will be a contrast to what we have seen so far this month. High temperatures since November 5th have been above normal in Columbia.

Thursday morning may be our coldest morning of the week. A frost or freeze is possible, but Thursday afternoon temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Mild weather is forecast for Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.

River Flood Warnings Continue:

The river flood warnings for the Congaree and Wateree will continue over the next several days.

Moderate flooding is still occurring along the Wateree River and minor flooding is still occurring along the Congaree.