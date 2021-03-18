Temperatures will continue to be below normal over the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There were a few storms across the Midlands Thursday, but the majority of the severe weather stayed out of the Midlands. Cooler, dry weather will stick around over the next several days.

Parts of the Midlands were under a tornado watch Thursday. There was at least one report of damage from severe storms. Numerous trees were down from an apparent microburst near Chappells in Newberry County.

Colder air will move into the area tonight as a cold front pushes through the area. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s Friday morning.

Temperatures will be below normal Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

It will be cold Saturday morning. Lows will be in the lower to middle 30s. A frost and or a freeze could be possible for parts of the Midlands. If you have tender outdoor plants, you may want to protect them from the cold.

Saturday is the spring equinox, but it will be chilly. Highs will be in the middle 50s under partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon.

The cool weather will continue Sunday. Lows will be in the middle 30s Sunday morning. A frost and or a freeze will be possible again.

Sunday afternoon will be unseasonably cool. Highs will be in the lower 60s during the afternoon.

Near-normal temperatures are expected Monday. Warmer weather is expected Tuesday through Thursday.

There may be a small chance for some rain Thursday, but the next several days will be dry.

Pollen Levels: