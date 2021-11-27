COLUMBIA, S.C. — We will be seeing a chilly few days ahead but after that, things look to warm up nicely as we head into next week.
If you are heading out to the Carolina/Clemson game tonight make sure to bundle up! We will be looking at temperatures in the middle 40s to start things out with us dropping a few more degrees by the end of the game with increasing clouds as we go into the overnight.
Looking towards the end of the weekend we do see a dry cold front pass through late Sunday night. This should setup for another cooler day on Monday with lows in the middle to lower 30s and highs around if not just below 60.
After this, its all about the warmup! High pressure will be building in and that means a nice warmup is on the way. While we don't warm up super quickly, we will see a slight increase in our temperatures each day. Highs look to be pushing the lower 70s by the end of the work week which is around 10 degrees above average for this time of year so take in the nice weather!
One thing that is missing in our forecast is rain. Once again, it looks like a prolonged period of no rain in the forecast. While this is good for any outdoor plans you might have, this will compound the dry weather and drought issues we are starting to run into across the state. Most of the Midlands remain in abnormally dry conditions but, we are starting to see moderate drought increase across the state which could be a sign of things to come.