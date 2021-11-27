We see some more cooler weather over the next few days before seeing some warm weather towards the end of next week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We will be seeing a chilly few days ahead but after that, things look to warm up nicely as we head into next week.

If you are heading out to the Carolina/Clemson game tonight make sure to bundle up! We will be looking at temperatures in the middle 40s to start things out with us dropping a few more degrees by the end of the game with increasing clouds as we go into the overnight.

Looking towards the end of the weekend we do see a dry cold front pass through late Sunday night. This should setup for another cooler day on Monday with lows in the middle to lower 30s and highs around if not just below 60.

After this, its all about the warmup! High pressure will be building in and that means a nice warmup is on the way. While we don't warm up super quickly, we will see a slight increase in our temperatures each day. Highs look to be pushing the lower 70s by the end of the work week which is around 10 degrees above average for this time of year so take in the nice weather!