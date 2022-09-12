Cool, rainy Friday weather across South Carolina

There will be a chance for rain today. We have likely hit our daytime highs this morning. This afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers will move across the Midlands today. Cooler air will be moving in from the northeast. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Skies will be mainly cloudy over the weekend. Rain returns to the Midlands Sunday.

Earlier today temperatures were in the lower to middle 60s. Columbia made it to at least 63, but cooler air has started to move into the state. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler than we were this morning.

Rain is expected from the early afternoon hours through late afternoon. Some lingering rain is possible this evening and tonight. Lows will drop into the middle to upper 40s Saturday morning.

Saturday is forecast to be dry. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s under mainly cloudy conditions. The clouds will hang around for the second half of the weekend. Highs will be in the middle 50s. There will be a chance for rain Sunday afternoon.

Sunshine should return to the area Monday through Tuesday. High temperatures will be close to normal for this point of December.

The clouds will increase Wednesday ahead of a significant storm system. Rain is expected late Wednesday and into Thursday. Wednesday night into Thursday looks to be the timeframe of the greatest chances for significant rainfall.

There are some uncertainties with the details of how this system will evolve, but there is potential for severe weather depending on timing and available instability.