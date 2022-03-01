Cool, sunny weather Tuesday

It has been a wet start to 2022. The Columbia airport received 0.41” of rain Monday and 1.34” of rain on Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a stormy and then windy start to the workweek. Cooler, drier air will settle over the area. Skies will be sunny after a cold start to the day. Temperatures will moderate Wednesday and Thursday.

Winds gusted up to 61 mph in Orangeburg. Sumter reported a gust of 60 mph. There were numerous reports of trees down and power outages across the Midlands.

Winds will continue to relax during the overnight hours. Temperatures will start off in the upper 20s Tuesday morning under clear conditions.

Temperatures will remain below normal Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The clouds will thicken Tuesday night through Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy. There will be a small chance of an isolated shower early in the day. Temperatures will be close to normal. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Temperatures will remain near normal Thursday. There will be a chance for some rain late Thursday through early Friday.

Friday will be a little cooler. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

It will remain dry and cool for the start of the weekend. Saturday will be sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.