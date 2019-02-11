COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fall is in full swing this weekend, with the chilly weather remaining for the next few days. The cold front that brought severe weather to parts of the area during the week ushered in a much cooler air mass that will take some time to warm back up to where we should be this time of year.

The weather will be great for any outdoor activities this weekend, just make sure to grab a jacket for any events that are early in the day, as the mornings will start off fairly chilly.

Saturday morning lows were in the low 30s across the central and northern Midlands with frost seen in some places. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. This will be below average, with temperatures this time of year are typically around 70°.

Another cold front will move through the area Saturday night into Sunday. This front will be a dry front, so no rain or storms are in the forecast. This front will reinforce the colder air for the next few days.

Sunday morning will be chilly again with frost possible in the central and northern Midlands. Lows will be back in the 30s. Sunday afternoon will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday, with temperatures struggling to make it above 60°.

Monday will be the last chilly day with frost possible again in the morning and temperatures back in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny as well.

Temperatures will start to warm by Tuesday, topping off in the low 70s. The more seasonable temperatures are forecast to remain through the end of the week, before the next front brings another drop in temperatures for next weekend.

