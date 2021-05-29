Cooler, pleasant Sunday

Memorial Day will be a little warmer under sunny skies.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front will be south of the area by Sunday morning. A few showers and storms will be possible overnight. Cooler, drier air will spill into the area for the second half of the weekend. High temperatures will gradually return to normal by the middle of next week.

A few showers and storms moved across the Midlands Saturday afternoon, but a lot of us stayed dry. High temperatures climbed into the middle and upper 80s Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will start off partly cloudy with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.

Cooler, drier air will spill continue to spill into the area behind the cold front. High temperatures Sunday will be noticeably cooler, topping out in the middle to upper 70s.

Memorial Day will be sunny and pleasant. After morning lows in the lower to middle 50s, highs will reach the lower 80s during the afternoon hours.

A few more clouds will be possible Tuesday, temperatures will begin to warm back up. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

The moisture will gradually increase across the Midlands. A very summer-like pattern is forecast for Wednesday through Saturday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. There will be a least a chance for a few showers and storms each day.

Right now, the best chances for rain will be Thursday and Friday in the form of scattered showers and storms.

Tracking the Tropics:

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1, but as of Sunday, no tropical activity is expected over the next five days.