Cooler, sunny Saturday weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will build into the area today. This will bring in much-cooler air across the Midlands. Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday, but late in the day rain will return to the area as a low-pressure system develops off the coast. Temperatures will gradually warm up during the workweek.

It was a chilly start to the weekend. Temperatures dropped to the middle to upper 30s and lower 40s. It will be noticeably cooler today. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s for the area.

Skies will be clear tonight. Temperatures will be cold Sunday morning. Lows are forecast to fall into the middle 20s across the Midlands. The traditionally cooler spots may drop into the lower 20s.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny, but the clouds will build in from the south as a low develops off the coast. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Some rain will be possible after the sunsets, especially in the southern parts of the Midlands. Rain will spread over the area late Sunday and into Monday.

Scattered showers are forecast for Monday morning. Some of the high-resolution forecast models have indicated that some freezing rain will be possible early Monday morning for the northern parts of the Midlands.

Monday 8 AM:

As of now, the threat of freezing rain is very small, but it is worth mentioning. If some freezing rain does occur, it would be very light, with minimal impacts to the affected area. Low temperatures Monday morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Monday 12 PM: