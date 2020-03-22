COLUMBIA, S.C. — After enjoying some summer-like temperatures last week, much cooler conditions have entered the Midlands for the end of the weekend.

High temperatures on Sunday occurred early in the morning and temperatures have dropped ever since. Most places will remain in the low to mid 50s for most of the day.

With a wedge setup in place, skies will remain overcast with a cool northeasterly wind at about 10 to 15 mph.

A few sprinkles or an isolated shower cannot be ruled out during the day. There is a better chance for rain Sunday evening through Monday morning.

Temperatures Monday morning will drop into the low 50s.

A few showers are possible early Monday morning and again later in afternoon and evening.

High temperatures Monday will be warmer than Sunday and in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures will continue to warm through midweek.

Another system will move through the Midlands Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, bringing yet another chance of showers across the area.

Skies will clear late Wednesday and the week will end on a sunny note. High temperatures at the end of the week will be in the mid 80s, which is about 15 degrees above the average high for this time of year.

The long term trend supports continued above-average temperatures through the end of March.