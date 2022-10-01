Cooler-than-normal temperatures today, Tuesday

Low temperatures will drop into the middle 20s across the Midlands tonight.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front moved through. Dry, cold high pressure is building in on the back of the front. Temperatures will be cooler than normal over the next several days. We may even have some of the coldest weather of season so far.

The rain moved out early Monday morning. The clouds will continue to decrease during the afternoon hours. Daytime high temperatures were likely achieved early Monday morning. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tonight will be clear and cold. Any wind will decrease, this will allow things to cool off quickly. Low temperatures will drop into the middle 20s.

Tuesday will be sunny and chilly. High temperatures may only top out in the middle 40s as this cold, dry air mass settles over the South. It will get cold quick Tuesday night. Lows may drop into the middle to lower 20s Wednesday morning. We could experience the coldest weather of the season so far.

A few clouds will be possible Wednesday afternoon. Highs will remain below afternoon. Temperatures Wednesday are expected to top off in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Seasonable weather returns to the Midlands Thursday with highs in the middle 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Friday will be partly cloudy as well with temperatures topping out in the middle to upper 50s.

The chance for rain returns to the Midlands over the weekend as a low pressure system develops off the coast of the Carolinas.