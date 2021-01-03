Cooler this afternoon, with some rain

Showers will be likely late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very warm weekend. It felt like summer on Sunday, but the spring weather is not here to stay just yet.

Sunday was a record-setting day in Columbia. The airport reported a high temperature of 86 degrees. This is now the all-time highest temperature during the month of February on record for Columbia.

Saturday was pretty warm too. Highs were in the middle 70s to lower 80s. Columbia hit 81 Saturday afternoon.

It was a very warm start to the day. High temperatures were likely achieved this morning. Columbia was at 72 degrees, but Sumter and Orangeburg were even warmer.

The rain moved through, cooler air moved into the area too. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler than what we enjoyed earlier today.

A few lingering showers will be possible this afternoon and this evening. Not a lot of rain is expected today. An isolated shower will be possible tonight. Lows will be in the middle 40s.

It will be cooler Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle 50s. There will be a small chance for rain later in the day, but the rain chances will increase overnight Tuesday.

Rain will be likely through early Wednesday morning. Some heavy rainfall is possible too. South of Columbia, there may be a chance for some flash flooding. Things will dry out during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Sunny, pleasant weather is expected Thursday. Cooler air will move into the area Friday. Right now, it should be dry Friday through Sunday.

Pollen Levels: