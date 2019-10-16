COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front moved through the Midlands today, this will bring in some of the coolest air of the season so far.

On October 11, the temperature fell to 51° at the Columbia airport. Low may fall into the middle to upper 40s Thursday morning.

This would be the first time Columbia has dropped into the 40s since May 15. The low that day was 47 degrees.

Friday morning will be chilly too with low temperatures even cooler. Lower to middle 40s are expected for Friday morning.

There will be plenty of sunshine both Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be at or a little below normal. We are looking for highs in the lower 70s.

The weather pattern will change as we go into the weekend.

An area in the Gulf of Mexico will be monitored over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center gives the disturbance a 50% chance of development over the next two days.

WLTX

Regardless of development, this system will increase the chances for rain across the Gulf Coast states. It will also increase the chances for rain for us in the Midlands.

Global forecast models have varied on the timing of the rain over the weekend. The American model brings the rain in early Saturday morning. The European model delays the rain until late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

We will have a better idea of the timing of the rain as we get closer to the weekend. Right now, Saturday appears to be dry. After midnight Saturday, the rain chances will increase though. Some lingering rain will be possible Monday too.