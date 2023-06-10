Coolest temperatures of season are on the way this weekend for South Carolina

Low temperatures are expected to drop into the middle to possibly lower 40s for some locations on Sunday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The most significant cold front of the fall so far will move through the area early this weekend. The coldest temperatures of the season are expected this weekend behind the frontal passage. Temperatures will gradually return to normal next week. The chance for rain over the next seven days is very small.

The clouds today will gradually erode away. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 80s. A few clouds will be possible overnight. Low temperatures early Saturday will be in the lower 60s.

A strong cold front is forecast to be located in the western Carolinas later this afternoon. The front will move east of the mountains and into central South Carolina early Saturday. The front will quickly move east early in the weekend. Cooler, drier air will spill in behind the front. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the middle to upper 70s. It will be a bit breezy at times, with winds out of the northwest at 10–15 mph.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will be our coolest morning so far this fall. Low temperatures are expected to drop into the middle to possibly lower 40s for some locations. Our average first 40° morning is normally October 4th.

High pressure will be firmly in control of our weather on Sunday. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be about 10° cooler than normal. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Monday morning will be clear and chilly, with low temperatures in the middle to lower 40s again. High temperatures will begin to rebound for the workweek. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 70s.