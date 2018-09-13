Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Utility companies are not the only ones preparing for Hurricane Florence.

A massive staging area is in place in Harbison, with crews ready to respond to any emergency the hurricane brings.

You could call them the "unsung heroes". Duke Energy crews from Florida, along with contractors from various parts of the east coast are in Columbia waiting for Florence to make impact.

Wednesday evening, we witnessed at least 100 line trucks parked outside of the Dillard's at Columbiana Mall. Crews tell us this is just a fraction of helpers; More are expected to arrive Thursday.

We watched workers unload their bags from the trucks ready to walk to their hotels to get rest before the hurricane hits.

Some crew members told us they were able to book hundreds of hotel rooms thanks to the Carolina football game that got canceled, which opened up more space.

In severe weather situations, these crews typically stage outside of where the hurricane is expected to hit, which is why they chose Columbia.

Viewers report seeing similar crews in Sumter and outside the Kroger on Killian Road in Columbia.

Once the hurricane makes landfall, they'll get their assignments on where they go, whether it's to the North Carolina coast or anywhere in South Carolina to help remove downed trees, get power back online and more.

Crews are expected to be in the Carolinas until next week or until all the work is done.

If you happen to see these workers out helping clean up what Florence leaves behind, don't forget to tell them thank you.

