Dangerous heat this week with heat index values near 105 degrees

Actual temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 90s each day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The hot and humid weekend weather is continuing for the work week.

An area of high pressure in the upper atmosphere is keeping the eastern half of the United States under these above normal temperatures. Heat index values across the Southeast will reach near 105 degrees Monday afternoon.

In the Midlands, actual high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Because of the high moisture in the atmosphere, there is also the chance for some afternoon storms that will provide some relief to the lucky people who get one.

Any storms that form will be in the afternoon and evening, between 2 pm and 8 pm.

The northern Midlands are under a marginal risk of severe weather. Similar to Sunday, the biggest concern would be damaging wind gusts with any of these cells.

The summertime pattern of high heat and humidity along with afternoon storms will continue through the middle of the week.

By the end of the week and the weekend, the area of high pressure will move off into the Atlantic, which will provide a better opportunity for some showers and storms across the state.

Regardless of storm activity, conditions will remain hot with heat index values in the triple digits all week.