COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold will move through the area today and stall near the coastal region of state. Showers and storms will be possible over the next few days.

Scattered showers and storms will be develop again this afternoon and this evening. Isolated severe weather is possible.

If a severe thunderstorm were to develop, the greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather. This is the lowest severe weather category it uses.

The Weather Prediction Center has a large part of the Midlands under a slight risk for excessive rainfall. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding may occur as the stronger storms move through.

Before the rain moves in, high temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The chance for rain will remain during the overnight hours. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 70s.

A few showers and storms will be possible early Friday morning across the Midlands. There will be a little break in the activity. Then more showers and storms will be possible Friday afternoon, especially in the southern and eastern half of the state where the stalled front is located.

Temperatures Friday will be a little cooler. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.

The front may linger in the eastern to southern half of the state as we go into the weekend. That area will be the focus of the rain Saturday and possibly Sunday too.

High temperatures over the weekend will be in the middle 80s.

A few showers will still be possible both Monday and Tuesday. Gradually, the rain chances will decrease by the middle of next week.

Temperatures will start to warm back up by Wednesday.