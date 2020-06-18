More rain, warmer weather on the way

Temperatures may climb into the middle 90s by Father's Day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Warmer temperatures, more chances for rain over the next several days.

Gradually the low pressure system that has controlled our weather will move north. Temperatures will warm up closer to normal.

Friday morning will start off with some fog. Temperatures will be in the middle 60s early Friday under partly cloudy skies.

Showers and storms will be possible Friday afternoon. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a strong storm could produce damaging wind gusts.

High temperatures Friday will be in the middle to upper 80s before the rain moves in.

More rain will be possible during the afternoon hours of Saturday. Severe weather is not expected, but once again, a strong storm could produce damaging wind gusts.

High temperatures for the start of the weekend will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat index values will make it feel even warmer at times.

High pressure will build into the area for Father's Day. It could be the hottest day of the year so far. Highs will top out in the middle 90s. There is little chance for rain Sunday.

There will be a chance for showers and storms Monday through Thursday. This will be a typical June pattern. Highs will be in the middle to lower 90s each day with some rain each day as well.

Heat index values will begin to climb too as the humidity cranks back up. Heat index values may reach the triple digits as early as Sunday.