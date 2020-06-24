Afternoon showers and storms again today

Some of the storms could be strong, the greatest risk will be damaging wind gusts.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More showers and storms will be possible later this afternoon and this evening. A few of the thunderstorms could be strong or even severe.

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected to fire up again during the heat of the day.

Some of the storms could become strong or even severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk of severe weather.

This is the lowest risk category the forecasters issue. If a severe thunderstorm does develop, the greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

Later this evening, thunderstorm coverage will increase across the area. Before the rain moves in, high temperatures should top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Forecast models have indicated some thunderstorm activity is possible late tonight into very early Thursday morning.

Low temperatures Thursday will start off in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There could be some patchy fog early Thursday too.

The best chance for rain Thursday afternoon will be farther east, but there still will be a chance for some rain during the day.

A thunderstorm or shower is possible Thursday, but most of the may stay dry.

Temperatures may be a few degrees cooler Thursday. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s.

High pressure will build into the region for the last day of the workweek and the weekend.

The rain chances Friday through Sunday are relatively small, but temperatures will be heating back up.

Highs Friday through Sunday will be in the middle 90s.

We will also have to monitor the impacts of the Saharan dust layer that will reach the area by the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week.

This dust could impact our temperatures and the chances for rain. It also helps decrease tropical activity.

