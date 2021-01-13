More sunshine, warmer temperatures Thursday

Today will be cloudy and cool. High temperatures will struggle.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a foggy start to the day. Dense fog was reported in many areas in the Midlands Wednesday morning. The clouds may stick around for most of the day.

The clouds have been persistent so far today. The clouds will have a hard time exiting the area. With the clouds in place, highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the Midlands.

If the clouds do move out early, then high temperatures will be a little warmer. Right now, I am not optimistic we will see a lot of sunshine today.

A weak disturbance will move through the area early this evening and tonight. There will be a very small chance of an isolated shower, but most of us probably will not get any rain.

The clouds will decrease overnight. Lows Thursday morning will be in the lower 30s. Our average low this time of year is 33 degrees.

Weak high pressure will build into the area for Thursday through early Friday. High temperatures for the last two days of the workweek may climb into the lower 60s.

A cold front will approach the area Friday. Rain will be possible Friday afternoon and Friday evening. The rain should be out of the area by midnight on Friday.

The weekend will be sunny, but cooler. It will be breezy Saturday as colder air moves in. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s Saturday.