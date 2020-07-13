Typical July weather for the next several days

It will be hot and humid with a few showers and storms during the afternoon hours.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will continue to be hot and humid this week. Each day there will be a small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the heat of the day.

There were a few showers and storms Monday, but most of the Midlands missed out on the rain. The majority of the shower activity was isolated and in the eastern half of the area.

It was a hot start to the workweek. Temperatures climbed into the lower to middle 90s. If you add in the humidity, it felt even hotter at times Monday afternoon.

It will be mostly clear and warm tonight. Lows will fall into the lower to middle 70s.

Tuesday will be hot and humid. Highs will top out in the middle 90s, but with the humidity it will feel like the lower 100s at times.

A pop-up shower or thunderstorm will be possible during the afternoon hours, but any rain will be isolated.

This weather pattern will likely stick around through at least Friday. Highs will be in the middle 90s with a small chance for rain.

The rain chances may go up slightly over the weekend. A few afternoon storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures over the weekend will be in the lower to middle 90s.