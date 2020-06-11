Spring-like weekend temperatures

The warmer-than-normal weather will continue through mid-November.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will continue to be warm over the next seven days. The chances for rain will gradually return to the area as more moisture moves in.

It was another warm day across the Midlands. High temperatures were in the middle to upper 70s. A few isolated showers impacted the extreme eastern Midlands, but most of the area was dry.

Some fog is possible early Saturday. Low temperatures will start off in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday afternoon will be very warm. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The moisture will continue to increase over the weekend as tropical moisture from Eta moves northward. A stray shower may be possible along and east of I-95, but most of us will not get any rain on Saturday.

A few isolated showers will be possible Sunday for all of the Midlands, but the chance for widespread rain is small.

The small chance for rain will stick around Monday. There may be a slightly better chance for rain Tuesday through Thursday.

Tracking the Tropics:

We are still in hurricane season and we have to watch what is left of Eta. The National Hurricane Center now has parts of Florida in the cone of uncertainty.

Some of the longer-range models push the system back into the Gulf of Mexico. The current forecast may increase the moisture for us in South Carolina. Right now, we have chances of rain in the forecast Sunday through Wednesday.

There is low confidence in this forecast. Small changes in the intensity, path or timing of Eta could have major impacts on our weather.

Looking Ahead:

Looking ahead, the warmer-than-normal weather will likely continue according to the Weather Prediction Center.