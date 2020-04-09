Cooler weather on the way for the Labor Day weekend

It will be another unseasonably hot day with highs in the middle to upper 90s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The dry, very hot weather will stick around for one more day, but slightly cooler temperatures are expected over the weekend.

A cold front will move south of the area tonight and become stationary south of the area by Saturday.

Ahead of the cold front, it will be hot and humid again. Highs today will be in the middle to upper 90s. Heat index values will climb into the triple digits again today. This will make it feel even hotter this afternoon.

Temperatures Saturday morning will start off in the middle to lower 70s under mostly clear skies.

The holiday weekend will be a little cooler. A few clouds will be possible Saturday. A stray shower or storm will be possible too, especially in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90° for the start of the weekend.

A few more clouds will be possible Sunday. Temperatures may be a little cooler. Highs for the second half of the weekend will top out in the middle 80s.

Warmer temperatures are expected for the Labor Day holiday. High temperatures will be near 90° under mostly sunny skies. Monday should remain dry, but moisture will be increasing. This will lead to better chances of rain starting Tuesday.