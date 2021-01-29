Dry, cool weather through Saturday

Rain returns and is likely for Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will dominate our weather for through Saturday. Rain will move back into the area Sunday. Showers will be likely through Sunday night.

It was cold start to the day. Temperatures dropped into the middle 20s to near 30 degrees for most locations around the Midlands. Cedar Creek reported the coldest low at 22 degrees.

It will be sunny and a little cooler than normal today. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will not be as breezy as it was Thursday though.

A few clouds will be possible tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s to start the weekend.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday, but the first half of the weekend will be dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s Saturday afternoon.

Clouds and moisture will increase Saturday night. Rain is likely through most of the day on Sunday. The showers may continue late Sunday night. High temperatures Sunday will be in the middle to upper 50s in Columbia.

There may be a big temperature gradient across the area Sunday though. It will probably be a cooler in the northern half of the Midlands, but warmer in the southern half.

Rainfall amounts on Sunday will generally be in the 0.50 to 0.75” range with some locally higher amounts.

A few lingering clouds will be possible Monday, a stray shower will be possible early in the day. Highs will be in the middle 50s under mostly cloudy skies.