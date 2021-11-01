A chilly start to the workweek

Rain will spread across the area this afternoon and especially tonight.

It was a mainly sunny and dry weekend, but the start of the workweek will be wet with some rain through early Tuesday.

It has been a wet start to 2021. We have had measurable rainfall six out of the first 10 days at the Columbia airport. So far, the airport has received 3.55” of rain through the first 10 days of the year.

More rain is forecast today. A low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will move across Florida. The chance for rain will continue to increase this afternoon and tonight.

Forecast models have indicated we could receive up to 0.50” of rain through early Tuesday.

With the clouds and rain in place, high temperatures will struggle into the middle to upper 40s for daytime highs.

Showers will continue to tonight. Some fog will be possible too. Lows will be in the middle to upper 30s Tuesday morning.

Things should dry out Tuesday afternoon. It will be a little warmer too with high temperatures in the middle 50s.

Right now, it looks like it will be mostly dry for the rest of the workweek.

Look for partly cloudy skies Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s. It will be a little warmer Thursday with sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

A few more clouds will be possible Friday. There may be a chance for rain late Friday into early Saturday.