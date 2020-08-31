Afternoon storms possible today, more heat this week

Temperatures may climb into the middle to upper 90s later this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and this evening. Temperatures will be heating up by the middle of the week.

Sunday was mostly dry. There were a few isolated showers across the area. It was a hot end to the weekend. Temperatures climbed into the lower 90s Sunday.

Today will be hot and humid. High temperatures will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values will make it feel like the middle to upper 90s.

Thunderstorms may develop in the heat of the day, especially from central South Carolina northward.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather. If a severe thunderstorm were to form, the greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible with any of the storms.

A few lingering showers and storms will be possible early this evening and tonight. Lows will fall into the middle 70s Tuesday morning.

There will be a chance of afternoon showers and storms Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible Wednesday through Thursday. Temperatures will be heating up.

High pressure will build into the area. Temperatures may climb into the middle to upper 90s for the start of September.

A weak cold front will approach the area over the weekend. There will be better chance for rain during the weekend. Temperatures will return closer to normal Saturday and Sunday.

Cooler weather is possible in the long-range forecast. The Weather Prediction Center is indicating cooler-than-normal temperatures for a large portion of the United States September 7 through September 13.

This does not guarantee cooler weather, but the pattern shift does suggest there may be some relief in the heat for a good part of the US.