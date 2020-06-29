Hot, humid with a chance for PM storms

The unsettled weather pattern will stick around for the next several days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another hot and humid day on the way. A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and this evening.

Sunday was an active weather day across the area. There were lots of severe thunderstorm warnings and a few places experienced some damaging wind gusts.

The threat of severe weather is small today, but thunderstorms will be possible again. If a storm becomes strong or even severe, the greatest risk will be damaging wind gusts.

High temperatures today will top out in the middle to lower 90s. The hottest we have been at the airport so far this season it 94 degrees.

The seasonably hot weather will continue throughout the workweek. High temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 90s each day.

There will be a chance for afternoon showers and storms each day too.

The Storm Prediction Center does have the area under a marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is the lowest risk the forecasters from SPC issue. If any severe storms do develop, the greatest threat will again be damaging wind gusts.

There may be a few more clouds and slightly better chances for rain over the holiday weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday and Sunday.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is watching two areas.

There is an area of disturbed weather off east coast of the US and another down near South America.