A sunny, dry first Monday of 2021

A few isolated showers will be possible Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend was very wet, but the start of the workweek will be mostly sunny and dry.

Monday started off mostly sunny and cool. Lows were in the upper 30s and lower 40s for most of the area for the start of the workweek.

Temperatures will be seasonable this afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. A few areas may even climb into the lower 60s.

A few more clouds will be possible tonight and Tuesday. Lows will be in the upper 30s tonight.

A weak system will swing through the area Tuesday. A few stray showers will be possible early Tuesday through early Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

High pressure will build into the area Wednesday. It will be a little cooler Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s.

More clouds will move into the area Thursday. Showers will be possible late Thursday and Friday.

A cold rain is expected for us Friday. Highs will be noticeably cooler. Temperatures will struggle into the middle to upper 40s for high temperatures.

Some wintry weather is expected in parts of the Upstate and in North Carolina, but for the Midlands it will all be in the form of liquid precipitation.

The rain will end Friday and dry weather returns to the Midlands over the weekend. Sunshine is expected over the weekend with highs in the middle 50s.