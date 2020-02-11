Frost advisory Tuesday morning

Temperatures will fall into the middle to lower 30s for most of the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a chilly start to the workweek, but it will be even colder Tuesday morning. A frost advisory is also in effect for all of the Midlands early Tuesday.

Monday was pretty chilly. Lows in many locations dropped into the middle and upper 30s. Cedar Creek reported the coldest low at 31 degrees.

The Columbia airport dropped to 42 degrees. That is the coldest low we have had at the airport so far this season, but that will not last long. It will be even colder Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the middle to lower 30s for the start of Election Day. A few of the tradiationaly cooler areas may have a light freeze.

If you are going to go vote early Tuesday morning, make sure you bundle up. It will be cold, but gradually temperatures will warm up. Temperatures at noon will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

It will warm up Tuesday afternoon. Skies will be sunny. Highs will rebound into the middle to upper 60s. Our normal high this time of year is 71 degrees.

Wednesday morning will be cool. Lows will start off in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Sunny skies are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon. Highs for mid-week will be in the lower 70s.

The dry, warm weather will continue through the rest of the workweek. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s Thursday and Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with little chance for rain.

Looking Ahead:

The Climate Prediction Center is expecting warmer-than-normal conditions for a large portion of the eastern United States. This includes South Carolina.