Warm mostly dry today, but rain is in on the way

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s today and Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The unseasonably warm weather will continue for the next several days, but the rain chances will be on the increase too.

Sunday was very warm across the area. Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The Columbia airport hit 80 degrees. The morning low was only 65 degrees. On average, we would expect high temperatures around 70° and lows around the middle 40s.

Today will be unseasonably warm. Highs again will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. An isolated shower will be possible for the southern and eastern half of the Midlands, but most of us will not get any rain.

Tonight will be warm again. Lows will start off in the middle 60s Tuesday morning. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tropical Storm Eta will continue to help push moisture into the region. A few showers will be possible Tuesday.

The rain chances will be best Wednesday and Thursday. Showers are likely both days. There may even be a few thunderstorms, but the chances for severe weather is low.

Heavy rainfall will be possible both days. The Climate Prediction Center is indicating the possibility of 2" to 3" of rain over the next seven days. The bulk of that may come Wednesday and Thursday. With the chance for heavy rain, a flash flood watch may be issued at some point this week.

A front will also approach the area from the northwest Thursday. The front should be south of the area by Friday. Most of the rain should be out of the area by then as drier air moves into the area.