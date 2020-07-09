Dry, warm Labor Day weather

The moisture will increase tomorrow along with the chances for rain.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Labor Day will be warm and dry, but the rain chances return to the area Tuesday.

It was a pleasant start to the holiday. Many areas had low temperatures in the 50s for the first time in several months. Columbia dropped to 59 degrees. This was the first time Columbia has been in the 50s since May 16.

Monday morning Cedar Creek dropped to 52° and Saluda's low was 53 degrees. Those were the coolest readings in the News 19 viewing area.

It will be warm and dry this afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 80s with lots of sunshine across the area.

Tuesday morning will start off clear to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be a little warmer. Lows will start off in the middle 60s.

Moisture will increase Tuesday. There will be a chance of afternoon showers and storms Tuesday, but the better chance for rain will be along the coast. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

More clouds and scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Wednesday. High temperatures will be a little cooler with the clouds and rain in place. Highs will be in the middle 80s.