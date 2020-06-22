Typical June weather this week

Today may be the hottest day of the season so far.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Father's Day was the hottest day of the year so far. This afternoon could be a little hotter.

High temperatures Sunday climbed into the lower and middle 90s. The Columbia Airport hit a high temperature of 94 degrees. This is the hottest we have been this year.

We may get a little hotter this afternoon. We are looking for highs in the middle 90s this afternoon.

The humidity will make it feel even hotter at times. Heat index values may climb to near 100° later today.

If you are going to be doing anything outdoors during the heat of the day, make sure you stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks.

A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and this evening. It will be a typical June pattern with summer pop-up storms.

The Storm Prediction Center does have the northwestern part of the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather. This is the lowest risk level they use.

If a severe storm were to develop, the greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

A few lingering showers or storms will be possible this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 70s Tuesday morning.

There will be another chance of showers and storms Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will be close to normal, topping out in the lower 90s.

A cold front will move into the area by Wednesday. This will be our best opportunity for rain.