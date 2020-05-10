Dry, seasonable conditions today

Rain chances will increase towards the end of the workweek.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will be warming up through the workweek. Highs may climb into the middle 80s by midweek.

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather over the next few days. Rain is not expected for the Midlands until late this week into the weekend.

We enjoyed a mix of sun and clouds Sunday. Temperatures were still cooler than normal. Highs were in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It was a dry weekend. So far for the month of October, we have not received any rain.

Today will be mostly sunny and dry. Highs will be seasonable for this time of the year. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s this afternoon.

A few clouds will be possible tonight. Lows will be in the lower to middle 50s Tuesday morning.

A few more clouds will be possible Tuesday. Temperatures will be a little warmer with highs near 80 degrees.

Things really will start to warm up by Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. Things will change by the end of the workweek as tropical moisture moves into the Southeast.

There will be a chance for some isolated showers Friday, but rain chances will be higher over the weekend. Showers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be a little cooler.