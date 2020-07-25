Showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening

Temperatures during the afternoon will be close to seasonable.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is the last weekend of July 2020 and it will be hot and humid with a chance for storms.

Friday was stormy across the Midlands. Heavy rain, gusty winds and even some hail impacted parts of the area.

The Columbia Metropolitan Airport received 1.86" of rain Friday. Many areas got some heavy rainfall Friday afternoon and Friday evening.

High temperatures were in the lower to middle 90s before the rain moved in Friday afternoon.

Today will be seasonably hot and humid. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms again this afternoon.

Some of the thunderstorms may producing locally heavy rainfall. There is a slight chance a thunderstorm or two could become strong or severe.

Once we lose the daytime heating, the chance for rain will decrease. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 90s. Lows tonight will fall into the lower to middle 70s.

Heat index values will be in the lower 100° range this afternoon.

The chance for rain will be slightly lower Sunday. There will still be some afternoon showers and storms around though. High temperatures will be a little hotter. Look for highs in the middle 90s.

Widespread rain is not expected for Monday, but it will be very hot. Highs may climb into the middle to upper 90s. Heat index values will be in the 100° to 106° range.

A front will approach the area Tuesday and linger in the area for the rest of the workweek. The rain chances will increase too.