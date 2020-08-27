Hot, humid with a chance of storms Friday

Severe weather will be possible Saturday across parts of the state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The workweek will end on a hot and humid note. A few storms may develop in the heat of the afternoon Friday.

Thursday was another hot and humid day across the area. Temperatures climbed into the lower and middle 90s. The high heat index values made it feel even hotter at times.

Friday will start off warm. Low temperatures will begin in the lower 70s during the morning hours.

Friday afternoon will be hot and humid. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values values will be around 100 degrees. A few showers and storms may form during the heat of the day.

The remnants of Laura will cross the central of southern Appalachian region Saturday. Depending on the track, this could enhance the risk for storms across parts of the state Saturday.

There is a slight risk of severe weather in the northern Midlands Saturday. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts. It will be a breezy day with winds coming out of the southwest at 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts.

Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible with any of the storms that develop during the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The rain chances will be lower Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy and it will still be hot. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

There will be a better chance for showers and storms Monday. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s for the start of the workweek.

Tracking the Tropics:

Laura will continue to weaken and move across the United States towards the East Coast.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring two other areas for potential tropical development.

A westward-moving tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized shower activity.

Environmental conditions are not expected to be conducive for development during the next couple of days, but are forecast to gradually become more favorable over the weekend and into early next week when the wave moves into the central and then western tropical Atlantic.