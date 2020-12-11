Midlands under a flash flood watch until 7 PM

Dry weather returns to the area for the last day of the workweek.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands is under a flash flood watch until 7 PM. Heavy showers are likely along with a few thunderstorms this afternoon.

The heavy rain will continue through the afternoon hours as a cold front pushes through. The total rainfall amounts may range between 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts.

Even with the rain, it has been a very warm week. Wednesday the morning low only dropped to 71 degrees. This set the all-time warmest recorded low temperature in the month of November. The old record was 70° hit in 2003 and 1971.

Columbia tied the record high temperature for Tuesday of 82 degrees. That record was set in 1896.

Even with the showers and storms today, we are expecting highs in the upper 70s. Normally, we would expect high temperatures in the upper 60s and low temperatures in the middle 40s.

The Storm Prediction Center does have most of the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather.

The severe weather threat is low, but may increase this afternoon. If severe weather were to occur, the greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts.

The front will push through late this afternoon or early this evening and the rain will taper off as cooler, dryer air moves in.

There may be a few lingering clouds early Friday, but by the afternoon sunshine should return to the area. High temperatures Friday will be in the middle 70s.

Cooler air will move into the Midlands for the start of the weekend. Saturday temperatures will start off in the middle 50s.