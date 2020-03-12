Showers on the way for Friday evening and Friday night

The weekend will be dry, sunny and a little cooler.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weather has been dry and cool, but changes are on the way for Friday. Warmer temperatures and some rain is expected for the last day of the workweek.

It was another cold start to the day, but temperatures did manage to climb into the middle and upper 50s across the Midlands Thursday afternoon.

Thursday morning lows were in the middle to upper 20s. Cedar Creek once again dropped to 22 degrees. The Columbia airport had a low of 26. That was the second consecutive day Columbia dropped to 26.

Clouds will continue to increase tonight ahead of our next weather maker. It will not be as cold tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

It will be warmer Friday. High temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 60s. Most of the daylight hours of Friday should be dry, but later in the day rain returns to the area.

Showers will be likely after 8 PM Friday. Rain will continue through the very early morning hours of Saturday.

Any rain will be out of the area well-before sunrise. Lows Saturday will start off in the middle 40s. Saturday afternoon will be sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

The dry, cooler weather will continue for the second half of the weekend. Morning lows Sunday will be in the lower to middle 30s. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 50s.